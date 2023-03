If the provinces are any indication, Ottawa may report a surge in tax revenue when it unveils its 2023 budget March 28, but whether it’s enough to put a dent in the deficit will depend on the government’s spending plans. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. tap here to see other videos…



#ottawa #randallbartlett #desjardins #averyshenfeld #cibccapitalmarkets #gst #liberalgovernments