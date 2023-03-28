New source of water found in moon samples from China mission
Scientists have discovered a new and renewable source of water on the moon for future explorers in lunar samples from a Chinese mission.Full Article
Water was found in small glass beads in the lunar dirt
On the lunar soil where meteorite hits take place, there was water trapped in small glass beads.