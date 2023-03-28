Galaxy Digital’s Novogratz says US ‘debt orgy,’ banking crisis prove crypto thesis

The U.S. banking crisis has acted like an "adrenaline shot" for crypto and given the bitcoin community "unbelievable resilience," Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz said. "There is nothing like a banking crisis in the United States ... to remind you that our systems are fragile, Novogratz said…



#galaxydigital #michaelnovogratz #novogratz #christopherferraro #tradingview #satoshinakamoto #hongkong #tradingviewnovogratz #coinbase #busd