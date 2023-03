A mammoth meatball has been created by a cultivated meat company, resurrecting the flesh of the long-extinct animals. The project aims to demonstrate the potential of meat grown from cells, without the slaughter of animals, and to highlight the link between large-scale livestock production and the…



#vow #australian #alpaca #singapore #georgepeppou #timnoakesmith #baskorsten #goodmeat #profernstwolvetang #wolvetang