Film Independent Selects Six Fellows For Second Annual Amplifier Fellowship; Netflix Resumes Support As Founding Sponsor

Film Independent announced today the six Fellows and their projects selected for its Amplifier Fellowship. The 2023 Film Independent Amplifier Fellowship is supported by Founding Sponsor Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to help build new opportunities for underrepresented…



#amplifierfellows #netflix #filmindependent #reneefreedmanco #jilljames #amplifierfellowship #angelaclee #melissaadeyemo #nigerianamerican #ominirastudios