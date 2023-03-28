WWE Hall Of Famer Rey Mysterio To Also Be Enshrined As Limited-Edition Cinnamoji

WrestleMania week is shaping up to be the biggest ever in the legendary career of Rey Mysterio. Before his big showdown with Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39, Rey will be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame following the March 31 broadcast of SmackDown in Los Angeles. Before that, Mysterio…



#wrestlemania #reymysterio #dominikmysterio #wrestlemania39 #smackdown #cinnamontoastcrunch #walmartcom #generalmills #minnesota #justinjefferson