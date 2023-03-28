Some Republicans are suggesting that the Nashville shooter's reported trans identity played a role in causing the deadly incident

Some Republicans are suggesting that the Nashville shooter's reported trans identity played a role in causing the deadly incident

Upworthy

Published

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are among the Republicans highlighting the shooter’s transgender identity. Drew Angerer/Getty Images The Nashville shooter identified as transgender, according a police statement Monday that was later walked back. Some Republicans,…

#jdvance #ohio #marjorietaylorgreene #georgia #republicans #nashville #tennessee #audreyhale #covenantschool #christian

Full Article