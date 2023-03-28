Painting by famed Flemish artist Brueghel that was assumed to be a fake and hung behind a door sells for $845,000

One of Flemish painter Pieter Brueghel the Younger’s largest known works, whose discovery behind the television room door of a house in northern France amazed the art world, fetched 780,000 euros ($845,000) at auction in Paris Tuesday. The 17th century oil painting — which experts call…



#flemish #pieterbrueghel #malodelussac #daguerrevaldeloire #villagelawyer #delussac #brueghel #brueghelyoungers #pieterbruegel #flemishrenaissance