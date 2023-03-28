Trevor Noah to Host Amazon Prime Video’s First South African Original ‘LOL: Last One Laughing’

Amazon Prime Video has set its first South African original, “LOL: Last One Laughing,” an unscripted comedy series hosted by Trevor Noah. The series, which will launch in early 2024, sees Noah pit 10 famous South African comedians and entertainers against one another to see who can keep a straight…



