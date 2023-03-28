Premier League CEO offers no comment on reinvestigation of Newcastle links with Saudi Arabia
The chief executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters, has told MPs he cannot comment on whether Newcastle’s links with Saudi Arabia are being reinvestigated in light of a recent US court case. Newcastle were taken over in 2021 with the Saudi Public Investment Fund holding a majority stake…
