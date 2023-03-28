A Russian man sentenced to two years in a penal colony on charges of discrediting the armed forces has fled from house arrest, a court has said.Full Article
Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture flees after being sentenced to jail
Russian whose daughter drew anti-war picture gets two years' jail but flees
A Russian who was investigated by police after his daughter drew an anti-war picture at school was sentenced on Tuesday to two..