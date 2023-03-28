Canada steps up clean tech investments in budget to compete with US

Canada on Tuesday sought to close competitive gaps with United States with a budget aimed at attracting investment in the low-carbon economy, including tax incentives for electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturers and expanding the electricity grid. The 2023-2024 fiscal document, delivered to the House…



#houseofcommons #canadians #newdemocratparty #justintrudeau #chrystiafreeland #freeland #randallbartlett #desjardinsgroup #michaelbernstein #cleanprosperity