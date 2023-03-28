Two dead in knife attack at Lisbon Islamic center
Published
Portuguese police accused an Afghan refugee of stabbing two women to death on Tuesday at an Islamic center in Lisbon before being shot by officers in what authorities…Full Article
Published
Portuguese police accused an Afghan refugee of stabbing two women to death on Tuesday at an Islamic center in Lisbon before being shot by officers in what authorities…Full Article
Two women were killed and one person was wounded in a knife attack believed to have been carried out by an Afghan refugee at the..