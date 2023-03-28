Apple Launches 'Pay Later' Service. Affirm Shares Swoon
Published
Apple finally launches its long-expected move into the “buy now, pay later” purchase financing market. Affirm shares sell off in response.
#apple
Published
Apple finally launches its long-expected move into the “buy now, pay later” purchase financing market. Affirm shares sell off in response.
#apple
Apple on Tuesday launched an option in its digital wallet allowing customers to pay for online purchases in installments, making it..