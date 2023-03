Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, has announced that Zendaya is set to receive this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award. Zendaya will receive the award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on the final night of the convention. CinemaCon 2023 will be held at Caesars…



#mitchneuhauser #cinemacon #zendaya #cinemaconstar #caesarspalace #lasvegas #rueineuphoria #spidermanfarfromhome #greatestshowman #neuhauser