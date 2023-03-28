Prince Harry testifies that he was kept in the dark about phone-tapping allegations

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, this week testified in British court that years of not knowing about alleged breaches in privacy committed by Associated Papers created a sense of paranoia and strained personal relationships. Harry is one of several high-profile names suing Associated Papers, which…



#princeharry #associatedpapers #dailymail #voicemailhacking #chelsydavy #institution #newsofworld #royalfamily #highcourt #mail