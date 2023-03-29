Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham Among Whoâ€™s Who of Fox News on Dominion Lawsuit Witness List

Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have made Fox Newsâ€™ witness list for its defamation trial against Dominion Voting Systems. On Tuesday, a legal filing submitted by the network revealed a slew of people for it submitted as potential witnesses in the $1.6 billion lawsuit against theâ€¦



#tuckercarlson #seanhannity #lauraingraham #bretbaier #mariabartiromo #jeaninepirro #loudobbs #suzannescott #jaywallace #abbygrossberg