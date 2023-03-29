A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

In 2005, years before the subprime mortgage crisis kicked off the Great Recession and led millions of Americans to lose their homes, Larry McDonald was a vice president at the infamous now-defunct global financial services firm Lehman Brothers. As a young trader he, along with many of his peers,…



#greatrecession #larrymcdonald #lehmanbrothers #mcdonald #lehman #beartrapsreport #fdic #svb #signaturebank #ustreasuries