Launched way back in 2014, Apple Pay was supposed to ignite contactless payments, with Apple devices as the conduit. Consumers would move beyond using the physical wallet at the point of sale — especially the physical point of sale — and juggling plastic debit and credit cards. The iPhone or Watch…



#applepay #apple #iphone #iphones #pymnts #applepaylater #applefinancing #bnpl #cfo #maestri