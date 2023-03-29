Asian stocks rise as bank fears ease, Alibaba boosts Hang Seng

Investing.com-- Most Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as regulators further downplayed fears of a banking crisis, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose sharply as investors cheered a major restructuring in e-commerce giant Group. The jumped 2.2% to an over three-week high, with Alibaba Group…



#hongkongs #hangseng #tencentholdingsltd #inchk #softbankgroupcorp #alibaba #broaderasian #siliconvalleybank #ustreasury #federalreserve