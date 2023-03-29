Yes, a company made a meatball from lab-grown woolly mammoth meat. No, you can't try it

An Australian company that specializes in lab-grown meat announced Tuesday that it has created a large meatball made from woolly mammoth, an animal that has been extinct for thousands of years. The company, Vow, unveiled its mammoth meatball at the NEMO Science Museum in Amsterdam. Vow said it…



#australian #vow #nemosciencemuseum #amsterdam #african #ernstwolvetang #guardian #wolvetang #singapore #alpaca