ASH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and Battersea Ambassador Paul O’Grady on a brief woodland walk with a rescue dog which is yet to be re-homed, during her visit to Battersea Brand Hatch Centre on February 2, 2022 in Ash, England…



#ash #paulogrady #lilysavage #queenconsortcamilla #itv #loveofdogs #andreportasio #royalvauxhalltavern #lilysavageshow #blanketyblank