Decentralized finance (DeFi) project SafeMoon saw its liquidity pool (LP) compromised on Tuesday through a public token bug, with the attacker draining wrapped BNB (WBNB) from the protocol. SafeMoon announced the attack on Twitter, disclosing it was working to resolve the issue as soon as…



#defi #safemoon #bnb #twitter #peckshield #safemoondeployer #defimark #sfm #intentional #cryptopotato