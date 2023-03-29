Netanyahu rejects Biden's call to drop Israel judicial overhaul
Published
Israel's PM reacts angrily after President Biden warns that it "cannot continue down this road".Full Article
Published
Israel's PM reacts angrily after President Biden warns that it "cannot continue down this road".Full Article
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday rebuffed President Joe Biden’s suggestion that the premier walk away from..
White House Says Israel, Likely To Abandon Planned , Overhaul of Judicial System.
NBC reports that the Biden administration..