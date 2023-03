A number of well-known AI researchers — and Elon Musk — have signed an open letter calling on AI labs around the world to pause development of large-scale AI systems, citing fears over the “profound risks to society and humanity” they claim this software poses. The letter, published by the…



#elonmusk #yuvalnoah #apple #stevewozniak #skype #jaantallinn #andrewyang #stuartrussell #yoshuabengio #garymarcus