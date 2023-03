A 50-year-old mystery has been solved following the discovery of a body on the shore of Lake Mead. The human remains, which were found in October 2022, have been confirmed as belonging to a Las Vegas man called Donald P. Smith who drowned in 1974, AP reported. The 39 year old was declared missing…



