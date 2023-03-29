Old Hoax Shows Up in Posts About Nashville School Shooter

Old Hoax Shows Up in Posts About Nashville School Shooter

False claims about the shooter at a Christian elementary school in Nashville have been swirling on social media. Police shot and killed the suspect, whom they identified as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale. The person was not named "Samantha Hyde" -- a reference to a long-running internet hoax.

