False claims about the shooter at a Christian elementary school in Nashville have been swirling on social media. Police shot and killed the suspect, whom they identified as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale. The person was not named "Samantha Hyde" -- a reference to a long-running internet hoax.Full Article
Old Hoax Shows Up in Posts About Nashville School Shooter
