First-graders at a Wisconsin school have been banned from singing “Rainbowland” by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton at a concert after school officials said the song “could be deemed controversial.” Melissa Tempel , 44 years old, and her students had been rehearsing the tune for three days, she said,…



#wisconsin #rainbowland #miley #dollyparton #melissatempel