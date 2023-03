The First Trailer For Asteroid City Is About As Wes Anderson As It Gets Wes Anderson has been a foremost name in the filmmaking game for decades now, and for good reason. In a world overrun with cookie-cutter, often generic movies, he brings a unique visual and writing style to the cinema that…



#wesanderson #royaltenenbaums #grandbudapesthotel #asteroidcity #jeremydawson #stevenrales #anderson