New Season of ‘Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs’ to Air as Planned in May, Kevin Lygo Pays Homage

U.K. broadcaster ITV has revealed the schedule changes brought about by the death of popular British presenter and comedian Paul O’Grady. At 5pm U.K. time on March 29 “Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs: A Royal Special” will be repeated on ITV1, replacing the repeat of “The Chase.” At 8pm U.K.…



