Khadija Waseem loves tea and coffee, so when she told colleagues she was savouring her last cup ahead of the start of Ramadan’s fasting period last week, they were quick to tease her. “Everybody was joking, ‘Please, you’ve been drinking this in every meeting and we’ve had back-to-back meetings,”’…



#khadijawaseem #muslims #islam #islamic #islamophobia #antiislamism #antimuslim #sarahsaska #feminuity #christian