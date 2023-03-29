Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel Renew Long-Running Late-Night Feud: “Shove It Up Your Big Hairy A**”

Matt Damon finally got an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! — OK, by a zoom call — only to see his long-standing “feud” with Jimmy Kimmel descend as usual into hilarity and acrimony. “I knew you were going to pull something dumb-like. You’re such a child!” Damon protested after the video call…



#mattdamon #jimmykimmellive #jimmykimmel #hollywood #kimmel #benaffleck #affleck #damon #nike #sonnyvaccaro