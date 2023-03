Isaac Perlmutter, the famously frugal Marvel Entertainment chairman who unsuccessfully worked to shake up the Walt Disney Company’s board in the past year, has been laid off as part of a cost-cutting campaign. Disney confirmed the move. Mr. Perlmutter, 80, was told by phone on Wednesday that…



#isaacperlmutter #marvelentertainment #waltdisneycompanys #disney #marvelstudios #nelsonpeltz