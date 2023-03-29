Margaret Cho Joins DJ Qualls And Marisé Alvarez In Romantic Dark Comedy ‘Evilou’; Marks Andrew Zappin Feature Debut

Night Kitchen Films and Phillm Productions have announced Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian Margaret Cho (Showtime’s Margaret Cho: PsyCHO) has joined DJ Qualls (The Man In The High Castle, Hustle & Flow) and Marisé Álvarez (Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi) in the dark comedy Evilou. This is the feature…



#margaretcho #showtime #hustleflow #mariséálvarez #andrewzappin #utterbliss #northamerican #louvile #earwigmedia #davidjphillips