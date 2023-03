“The Night Agent” has earned a speedy Season 2 renewal at Netflix, Variety has learned. The action thriller series debuted on the streaming service less than a week ago, on March 23. It proved to be popular immediately, rocketing up to the top of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 chart with 168.71 million…



#nightagent #season2 #netflix #variety #shawnryan #nightaction #matthewquirk #fbi #ovaloffice #gabrielbasso