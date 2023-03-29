2 plead guilty to cheating after allegedly filling fish with weights

CLEVELAND — Two men accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall pleaded guilty Monday to charges including cheating. The cheating allegations surfaced in September when Lake Erie Walleye Trail…



