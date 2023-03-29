Chicago crime: 4 7 Eleven stores on North, West sides targeted by armed robbers, police say

At least four Chicago 7-Eleven stores were targeted in armed robberies early Wednesday morning, police said. Police have not said if any of the robberies are linked. This comes just a couple days after another string of armed robberies earlier this week, all targeting 7-Eleven. At one 7-Eleven on…



#7eleven #morgan #westloop #juliannelogan #monroestreet #jeep #cherokee #westgrenshawstreet #westtouhyavenue #northwesternavenue