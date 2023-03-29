WOMEN WHO WEB3: From Coding to Culture: Tips for Success in Web3, With Crypto Tech Women
Published
On this week’s show, Kamz is joined by Gigi (Gianina Skarlett), proud Venezuelan founder, CEO and lead engineer of W3 Learn Academy and Crypto Tech Women, a Web3 community-centric brand that has empowered 20,000+ community members worldwide to take space in Web3. She’s passionate about education,…
#gianinaskarlett #venezuelan #w3learnacademy #cryptotechwomen #aisiliconvalley # #subscribe #linkedin #restdigest #ux