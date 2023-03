A pink diamond of "unparalleled color and brightness" is expected to fetch over $35 million when it goes on sale in New York, auction house Sotheby's announced Wednesday. Weighing 10.57 carats and named The Eternal Pink, the "ultra-rare" gemstone will go under the hammer this June, four years…



