A combative several years between Disney and Marvel executive Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter came to an end Wednesday, when the entertainment company laid off the eccentric billionaire as part of a broader cost-cutting effort that includes folding Marvel Entertainment—the small consumer products division…



#disney #marvel #isaacikeperlmutter #marvelentertainment #marvelstudios #kevinfeige #nelsonpeltz #bobiger #vanityfair #iger