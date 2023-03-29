Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills

ViewRussia will no longer give the U.S. advance notice about its missile tests, a senior Moscow diplomat said Wednesday, as its military deployed mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country's massive nuclear capability amid fighting in Ukraine.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies that...
ViewRussia will no longer give the U.S. advance notice about its missile tests, a senior Moscow diplomat said Wednesday, as its military deployed mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country's massive nuclear capability amid fighting in Ukraine.