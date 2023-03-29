New Mexico D.A. to Step Aside in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Case, Names Two Attorneys to Take Over

New Mexico D.A. to Step Aside in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Case, Names Two Attorneys to Take Over

Santa Fe D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies will step aside in the prosecution of Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and has named two lawyers to take over the case. Carmack-Altwies appointed Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis as special prosecutors on the case. Both…

