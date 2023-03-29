New Mexico D.A. to Step Aside in Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Case, Names Two Attorneys to Take Over

Santa Fe D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies will step aside in the prosecution of Alec Baldwin for the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, and has named two lawyers to take over the case. Carmack-Altwies appointed Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis as special prosecutors on the case. Both…



