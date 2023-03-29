Months after backing an activist campaign against Bob Iger’s Disney, Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter is out
Published
In 2022, an activist investor backed by the billionaire chief of Marvel Entertainment targeted Disney, saying it needed to cut costs. That Marvel leader, Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter, also happened to be a Disney employee after Disney bought Marvel in 2009 for $4 billion. On Wednesday, Disney fired…
#marvelentertainment #disney #isaacikeperlmutter #marvel #marvelstudios #times #perlmutters #robsteffens #johnturitzin #danbuckley