2 special prosecutors appointed in Alec Baldwin 'Rust' case after previous prosecutor steps down

Two attorneys were appointed special prosecutors Wednesday in the involuntary manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin after the previous special prosecutor resigned earlier this month, authorities said. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies appointed attorneys Kari…



#alecbaldwin #marycarmackaltwies #karimorrissey #jasonlewis #baldwin #halynahutchins #newmexico #morrisseysandlewis #carmackaltwies #joelsouza