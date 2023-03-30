Gwyneth Paltrow's defense leans on experts as ski trial nears end

ViewGwyneth Paltrow's attorneys came close to wrapping up their case on Wednesday by relying on more experts to mount their defense on the seventh day of trial over her 2016 ski collision with a 76-year-old retired optometrist.
Paltrow's defense team called to the stand a radiologist, a neurologist, a neuropsychologist and a...
