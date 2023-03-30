Procol Harum Lyricist Keith Reid, ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ Co-Writer, Dies at 76

Songwriter Keith Reid — the lyricist for Procol Harum, who co-wrote the band’s highest-charting hit, “A Whiter Shade of Pale” — has died at age 76, his family and the band announced Wednesday (March 29). “We are sad to hear of the death of Keith Reid,” a statement on Procol Harum’s Facebook page…



#songwriterkeithreid #procolharum #awhitershadeofpale #keithreid #procolharumsfacebook #johnfarnham #garybrooker #leadsinger #pinkey #garybooker