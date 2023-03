Nneka Garland, an Emmy-winning producer on “General Hospital,” died Monday in Burbank. She was 49. She had suffered a heart attack at her home in Sherman Oaks, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Garland joined the ABC soap opera in 2001 as an executive assistant and spent the last 22 years…



