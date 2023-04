Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE President, has announced that his eldest son, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will become Abu Dhabi's crown prince. The UAE Vice President, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has also been appointed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This move gathers power onto Abu Dhabi, which is the UAE′s de facto capital due to its vast oil wealth.