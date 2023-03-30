7 California Highway Patrol officers and nurse charged in 2020 death of man in custody
Published
Seven California Highway Patrol officers and a nurse were charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death in police custody of Edward Bronstein, officials in the state announced Wednesday. The big picture: Californian authorities last year released video of the 38-year-old who…
#edwardbronstein #californian #bronstein #georgefloyd #minneapolis #losangelescounty #georgegascón #dionisiofiorella #michaellittle #dustinosmanson