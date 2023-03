Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE.O) said on Wednesday it has started production of its much-delayed first luxury electric car, FF 91 Futurist, at its California factory. Last November, the Los Angeles-based electric vehicle company had raised doubts about its ability to continue as a…



#ff91 #ytjia #shanghai #beijing #teslainc #modelx #mercedesbenz #maybachs #yanagaur #jyotinarayan